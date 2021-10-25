scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Narendra Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM Modi reaches Siddharthnagar, to inaugurate 9 medical colleges across UP

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi, UP Live News on Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana: The PM’s visit to Uttar Pradesh – which will also involve public meetings in both the districts — comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state.

Updated: October 25, 2021 11:15:05 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi in UP Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) along with other development projects worth Rs 5,200 crore during his visit to Varanasi today.

The PM’s visit to Uttar Pradesh – which will also involve public meetings in both the districts — comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, at around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, PM Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. “Subsequently, at around 1.15 pm in Varanasi, Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. He will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹ 5,200 crore for Varanasi,” the PMO said.

Under the initiative, critical care services will be made available in all districts that have a population of over 5 lakh. It also envisions the setting up of integrated public health laboratories in all districts of the country, along with providing support for 17,788 rural health centres in 10 states.

Live Blog

PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh Live Updates: PM Modi will be in Siddharthnagar at 10.30 am to inaugurate 9 medical colleges; He will then visit Varanasi at 1.45 pm to launch the launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana; Follow this space for latest updates:

11:15 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Watch: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges
11:03 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Medical education, governance has improved under PM Modi: Mansukh Mandaviya

Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These medical colleges will benefit both the present and future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education and governance have improved. The Centre has set up 157 medical colleges in the country: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

10:54 (IST)25 Oct 2021
PM Modi reaches Siddharthnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Siddharthnagar. He was escorted by CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel to an exhibition. He was also gifted an idol of Lord Buddha by the UP Chief Minister. (ANI)

10:41 (IST)25 Oct 2021
PM Modi to flag off 9 medical colleges in Siddharthnagar

According to the Prime Minister’s office, at around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, PM Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

10:28 (IST)25 Oct 2021
PM to launch key healthcare scheme from Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Monday Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) along with other development projects worth Rs 52,00 crore.

The PM’s visit to Uttar Pradesh – which will also involve public meetings in both the districts — comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state. UP goes to the polls early next year. Read More

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the preparations for the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Mehndi Ganj in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Eye on caste votes in UP polls, BJP starts community meetings

With an eye on UP’s caste equations ahead of the assembly elections to be held in a few months, the ruling BJP Sunday held the first of a series of ‘Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan’, or meetings for representatives of society, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering of the “Prajapati samaj”, an OBC segment associated with the state’s community of potters.

Party leaders told The Indian Express that the BJP plans to hold 27 such conventions across the state till October 31. These sammelans come at a time when the Opposition SP has been taking out yatras to connect with communities whille the BSP has held conventions aimed at the Brahmin community.

