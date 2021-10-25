Narendra Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM Modi reaches Siddharthnagar, to inaugurate 9 medical colleges across UP

Narendra Modi in UP Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) along with other development projects worth Rs 5,200 crore during his visit to Varanasi today.

The PM’s visit to Uttar Pradesh – which will also involve public meetings in both the districts — comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, at around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, PM Modi will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. “Subsequently, at around 1.15 pm in Varanasi, Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. He will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹ 5,200 crore for Varanasi,” the PMO said.

Under the initiative, critical care services will be made available in all districts that have a population of over 5 lakh. It also envisions the setting up of integrated public health laboratories in all districts of the country, along with providing support for 17,788 rural health centres in 10 states.