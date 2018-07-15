PM Modi in UP LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate Bansagar irrigation project in Mirzapur

Continuing his Uttar Pradesh tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Mirzapur and will inaugurate the Bansagar irrigation project aimed at benefiting farmers. During the day, he will also launch a bridge across the Ganga in Chunar and lay foundation stones for a medical college and a 229-crore project of widening the Mirzapur-Allahabad national highway.
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, earlier visited Azamgarh and laid the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway. During a rally in Azamgarh, Modi launched an attack at the Congress party, questioning if the party was only for “Muslim men. “All these parties have been exposed by their stands on triple talaq. On the one hand, when the Centre is trying to make lives easier for women, these parties are working to make the lives of women, especially Muslim sisters and daughters, more difficult…” he said. Modi then made his way to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and addressed a meeting of intellectuals.
BJP and Apna Dal leaders from adjoining districts of Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, Allahabad and Sonbhadra are expected to attend the event in Mirzapur today. After Mirzapur, Modi is likely to visit Shahjahanpur on July 21 to address a Kisan Kalyan rally.
Attacking the previous state governments (BSP and BJP) of not doing enough for the state's development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'The past governments had done the job of breaking the people in the name of caste. It is PM Modi-led BJP government that is working towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister is gifting projects worth crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh. The Bansagar irrigation project had to be completed long back but nobody bothered to think about the farmers.'
Welcome to the live blog. On the day 2 of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of projects including the Bansagar irrigation project in Mirzapur. Follow this space to track all the latest developments