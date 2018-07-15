PM Modi in UP LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate Bansagar irrigation project in Mirzapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Continuing his Uttar Pradesh tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Mirzapur and will inaugurate the Bansagar irrigation project aimed at benefiting farmers. During the day, he will also launch a bridge across the Ganga in Chunar and lay foundation stones for a medical college and a 229-crore project of widening the Mirzapur-Allahabad national highway.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, earlier visited Azamgarh and laid the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway. During a rally in Azamgarh, Modi launched an attack at the Congress party, questioning if the party was only for “Muslim men. “All these parties have been exposed by their stands on triple talaq. On the one hand, when the Centre is trying to make lives easier for women, these parties are working to make the lives of women, especially Muslim sisters and daughters, more difficult…” he said. Modi then made his way to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and addressed a meeting of intellectuals.

BJP and Apna Dal leaders from adjoining districts of Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, Allahabad and Sonbhadra are expected to attend the event in Mirzapur today. After Mirzapur, Modi is likely to visit Shahjahanpur on July 21 to address a Kisan Kalyan rally.