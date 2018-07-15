PM Modi in UP LIVE: Prime Minister to inaugurate Bansagar irrigation project in Mirzapur

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018
PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE: On day 2 of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mirzapur. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2018 11:20:16 am
Continuing his Uttar Pradesh tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit Mirzapur and will inaugurate the Bansagar irrigation project aimed at benefiting farmers. During the day, he will also launch a bridge across the Ganga in Chunar and lay foundation stones for a medical college and a 229-crore project of widening the Mirzapur-Allahabad national highway.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, earlier visited Azamgarh and laid the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway. During a rally in Azamgarh, Modi launched an attack at the Congress party, questioning if the party was only for “Muslim men. “All these parties have been exposed by their stands on triple talaq. On the one hand, when the Centre is trying to make lives easier for women, these parties are working to make the lives of women, especially Muslim sisters and daughters, more difficult…” he said. Modi then made his way to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and addressed a meeting of intellectuals.

BJP and Apna Dal leaders from adjoining districts of Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, Allahabad and Sonbhadra are expected to attend the event in Mirzapur today. After Mirzapur, Modi is likely to visit Shahjahanpur on July 21 to address a Kisan Kalyan rally.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and inaugurate the Bansagar irrigation project. Follow LIVE UPDATES

11:19 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Yogi Adityanath slams previous governments for delay in UP's development

Attacking the previous state governments (BSP and BJP) of not doing enough for the state's development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'The past governments had done the job of breaking the people in the name of caste. It is PM Modi-led BJP government that is working towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister is gifting projects worth crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh. The Bansagar irrigation project had to be completed long back but nobody bothered to think about the farmers.'

10:54 (IST) 15 Jul 2018

Welcome to the live blog. On the day 2 of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of projects including the Bansagar irrigation project in Mirzapur. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

Attacking Rahul Gandhi over an alleged remark attributed to him – in an Urdu daily — during his interaction with Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday, Modi in Azamgarh said, “I have read in newspapers that the Congress naamdar (dynast) has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims. This debate has been on for the last two days. I am not surprised because during the Manmohan Singh government, the prime minister himself that said that Muslims have the first claim on the country’s resources….”

Targeting Opposition parties for coming together against the BJP, Modi said, “Those who couldn’t see eye to eye, those who didn’t like each other, they are now together. Whenever they meet, day or night, it’s ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’… all these dynastic parties are coming together and are bent on stopping development.”

Modi’s attack comes ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

