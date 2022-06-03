UP will give momentum to India’s growth story: PM Modi at investors’ summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that Uttar Pradesh will be a driving force for India in the next 10 years, giving momentum to India’s growth story. He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in diverse fields, including agriculture, IT and defence. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event.

“Today, agreements of investment of more than Rs 80,000 crore have been done here. This record investment will create thousands of employment opportunities. I congratulate the youth of UP for it as they will be most benefitted from it,” he said.

“We recently completed eight years of governance at the Centre. In these years, we progressed on the mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform’, focused on policy stability, coordination and ease of doing business,” PM Modi added.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi also pitched for UP as a driving force behind India’s growth. “I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India,” he said.

