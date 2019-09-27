Toggle Menu
PM Narendra Modi to Address UNGA 74th Session Today Speech Live Updates: The address will be closely watched by political observers and world leaders.

Modi UNGA LIVE updates: PM to address UN General Assembly around 7:30 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

PM Modi UNGA 2019 Live Updates:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Friday evening around 7:30 pm. The address will be closely watched by political observers and world leaders. The address comes four days after PM Modi spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit where he said that India has come to not just talk about the seriousness of the issue of climate change but also present a practical approach and a roadmap.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale had stated Thursday that the Prime Minister will not discuss the issue of Article 370 at the United Nations and will focus on development and other issues when he addresses the UNGA in New York. Gokhale said that Article 370 is an “internal issue”, and the Prime Minister will focus on issues related to the development and India’s role in shaping the global agenda. “Terrorism is one of the issues, but will not be our focus,” he said.

While Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the dilution of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and plans to raise it at the UNGA, India has consistently maintained that it is an “internal matter”.

PM Modi addressing the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Addressing the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on issues like UN reforms, adoption of Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism and had drawn world's attention to Pakistan's role in fostering terrorist havens within its boundaries.

