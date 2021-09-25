PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA address: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Saturday, address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the “pressing global challenges”, including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change among other important issues.

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday.

After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there. pic.twitter.com/V4njbyHOfr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2021

“After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

According to the release by the PMO, Modi’s speech at the UNGA will focus on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.

The UN General Assembly session is likely to commence from 6.30 pm IST. The theme for this year’s General Debate is “Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Where to watch PM Modi’s address at UN:

The YouTube channels of the United Nations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be live-streaming the speech at 6.30 pm.