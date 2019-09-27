Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence relevant today: What PM said at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and said the world was witnessing a “new era” with modern technological advances and urged the international community to give a new direction to multilateralism and to the United Nations. Prime Minister Modi delivered his much-awaited second address to the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here.

Advertising

Modi also spoke about his government’s various welfare schemes that “gave the world a new hope” for a better tomorrow. He emphasised on the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and said that his government’s endeavours are centred around 1.3 billion Indians.

Here are the key takeaways from his speech today:

#Speaking about the enormity of the Lok Sabha elections this year, the Prime Minister said the world’s largest democracy voted for my government and me. “We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate, I am here today.”

#PM Modi spoke about the scale of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and said that when a developing nation successfully completes the world’s biggest cleanliness drive, builds more than 11 crore toilets in just 5 years for its citizens, then it serves as as an inspiration for the entire world.

Advertising

#Modi further said that when a nation successfully runs the world’s biggest health insurance scheme providing free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for over 50 crore people, then it shows a new path to the entire world. He recounted India’s achievements in the health sector and said that the country is committed to eradicating Tuberculosis.

#PM Modi said he was delighted to inform that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single-use plastic.

#The Prime Minister referred to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and said that in just five years, more than 37 crore people have got bank accounts opened. This, he said, builds trust in the poor people across the world.

#On terrorism, PM Modi said, “We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole.” All the world has to unite against terror for the sake of humanity, he added.

#The Prime Minister said that India’s contribution towards UN Peacekeeping missions has been immense. “India has worked towards strengthening the tradition of fraternity and welfare in the past five years,” he said.

#Global warming issue was also highlighted in PM’s speech as he stressed on India’s commitment to fight global warming. “In terms of per capita emissions, India’s contribution to global warming has been very less,” he said, adding that India is one of the leading countries to work towards combatting climate change.

#Concluding his speech, Modi recalled Swami Vivekananda’s 125-year-old message of Peace and harmony to the World Parliament of Religions and said that the world’s biggest democracy today also has the same message for the international community.