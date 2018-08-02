During brief chat with Twitter users, PM Modi stresses on need for ‘healthy debates’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament which has witnessed several adjournments in both the Houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the need to have “healthy debates in the interest of the nation”.

During his brief interaction with Twitter users late evening, the PM responded to a tweet by one Sharath Mahendra Kum, who said, “people representatives should soon realize to this ethos and conduct themselves with civility”.

To this, Modi replied, “We are doing our best. I tell fellow MPs, across party lines, that Parliament is the ideal place to discuss, debate and deliberate. Let us have many healthy debates in the interest of the nation.”

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned today following an uproar by Trinamool Congress members over the publication of the National Register of Citizenship in Assam earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the prime minister had said that it was the government who has the least to lose due to disruptions in Parliament and it is the country which loses the most. “It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation,” he had said.

Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the bill to provide constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, the prime minister said his government is focussed on ensuring social justice. Responding to a Twitter user, Modi said, “India is eternally grateful to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for the Constitution. It has safeguarded the interests of the poor and backward communities. We are committed to upholding the rights enshrined in our Constitution and focusing on social justice as well as inclusive growth.

Emphasising on the need for the development of Northeast, Modi said the region deserved the best when another user congratulated his government for setting up the first medical college in Arunachal Pradesh. “It is hard to believe that after 70 years, a state is opening it’s first medical college. Congratulations Arunachal. Thank you Pema Khandu and Narendra Modi. I believe entire main stream media is not highlighting these facts,” Manoranjan Sahoo said.

To this, Modi replied, “Things in the Northeast are changing rapidly. The fruits of development are reaching all sections of society, across all the states. Be it infrastructure, health, education, connectivity, sports, this region deserves the best and that is exactly what we are working to provide.”

Modi also praised MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav who was recently given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for the period 2014-17. The PM was responding to a user, Rakesh Rajpoot, who claimed to be a fan of the MP. “I’m a big fan of Sh Hukamdaev Narayan. Kudos to him for being selected as outstanding parliamentarian,” Rakesh had tweeted.

“Hukmdev Ji is a fantastic Parliamentarian. His knowledge, combined with a great sense of humour is legendary…an asset to our Parliament,” Modi replied.

The prime minister also praised a photograph taken by The Indian Express photographer Renuka Puri. “Interesting picture,” he tweeted.

