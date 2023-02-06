‘Anguished by the loss of lives’: PM Modi condoles deaths in Turkey, Syria after quake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences and offered all possible assistance after a strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing over 200 people.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, killing about 200 people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region, and triggering a search for survivors trapped in rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

“I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I’ve lived,” said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicentre. “We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib.”

Turkey’s disaster agency said 76 people had been killed, and 440 hurt, as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area, while declaring a “level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance.

President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement. Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

Syrian state media said more than 100 people were killed and dozens injured there, most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.

“The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin,” a member of the White Helmets rescue organisation said in a video clip on Twitter, referring to a town about 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.