PM Narendra Modi to visit Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa next week

Narendra Modi will be attending the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa. (Source: PTI/File) Narendra Modi will be attending the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa. (Source: PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from July 23-27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Friday.

En route the BRICS Summit in South Africa, the Prime Minister will stop in Rwanda for a two-day visit — the first by an Indian prime minister. India is expected to sign a defence cooperation agreement during the visit, T S Tirumurti, secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, PTI quoted Rwanda Senate President Bernard Makuza describing PM Modi’s visit as “very important”. Makuza, the country’s former premier, said his visit to Rwanda will be a “big boost” for bilateral ties and underlined that his country was seeking collaboration with India in sectors such as agriculture and energy.

PM Modi will then visit Uganda from July 24-25, where he will address the Ugandan Parliament on July 25. Apart from this, he will hold delegation-level talks.

On the final leg of his trip, Modi will visit South Africa, his second trip after the state visit in 2016. He will attend the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, during which a host of global issues including those related to international peace and security will be discussed. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd