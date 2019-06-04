PM Narendra Modi to visit Maldives on June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the Maldives beginning June 8, in his first bilateral trip after his re-election for a second term, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said on Monday.

The ministry stated that Modi will also travel to Sri Lanka on June 9 and that the two visits would reflect India’s priority on its neighbourhood-first policy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the Republic of Maldives on June 8 and 9 at the invitation of Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

It said the visit is reflective of the new momentum in high-level exchanges between India and the Maldives.

President Solih had come to India in December 2018 on a state visit. The MEA said Modi’s visit will provide an important occasion to review the recent developments in bilateral relations.

“Prime Minister Modi will also visit Sri Lanka on June 9 at the invitation of Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,” stated the ministry.