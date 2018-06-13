PM Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh tomorrow

Before reaching Bhilai, Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city. (Source: PMO/Twitter) Before reaching Bhilai, Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on Thursday and dedicate the modernised and expanded Bhilai steel plant to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent IIT-Bhilai campus and unveil a plaque to mark the launch of the phase-2 of BharatNet, a project which envisages to connect gram panchayats with underground optical fibre network. The modernisation of the Bhilai plant includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection, an official statement said.

The prime minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. He will distribute laptop computers, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting.

Before reaching Bhilai, Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city.

