Monday, October 08, 2018
PM Narendra Modi to unveil statue of Sir Chhotu Ram in Rohtak
PM Narendra Modi to unveil statue of Sir Chhotu Ram in Rohtak

The statue, designed by sculptor Ram Suthar, is 36 feet tall. It has been installed on a platform measuring 28 feet. The man behind the project is Union Steel Minister Birender Singh, grandson of Chhotu Ram.

Published: October 9, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will unveil a 64-foot-tall statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, a Jat leader of Haryana, at his native village of Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district on Tuesday.

The statue, designed by sculptor Ram Suthar, is 36 feet tall. It has been installed on a platform measuring 28 feet. The man behind the project is Union Steel Minister Birender Singh, grandson of Chhotu Ram.

The event is expected to be a political show of strength for the BJP in an attempt to project itself as a pro-Jat party.

Chhotu Ram, who was associated with the Zamindara League and the Unionist Party, forged a coalition between Hindu farmers of the eastern part of pre-Partition Punjab and feudal Muslim landlords in the west. As the provincial revenue minister, he was credited with taking steps for liberating the peasantry from the clutches of moneylenders.

