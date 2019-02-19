PM Narendra Modi to unveil electric train at Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil what the Railways call the world’s first electric locomotive converted from a diesel locomotive, at Diesel Loco Works, Varanasi on Tuesday.

The 2612 horsepower WDG3A diesel loco was converted into a 5000 horsepower electric loco to assume the new class called WAGC3 at a cost of Rs 3.79 crore.

Modi will be unveiling a heavy-duty 10000-horsepower which has been made by joining two of the WAGC3 locos for freight operations.

The project was sanctioned at the end of 2017 when Railways took the decision to go for 100% electric traction. Railways ministry has given sanction to convert 108 locos in one year.