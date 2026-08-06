PM Narendra Modi to NDA MPs at breakfast meeting: ‘Be careful & dignified while using technology’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted NDA’s 36 first-term Rajya Sabha MPs for a breakfast meeting, where he told them that technology can be productive as well as counterproductive, so be careful and dignified while using it.

The meeting was attended by MPs of the BJP as well as those who joined the NDA from other parties, including the AAP and the TMC. He also advised the MPs not to get caught in Delhi’s web of narratives and maintain a warm relationship with the Opposition members.

Stressing the importance of active participation in the House proceedings, Modi urged the MPs to make use of their time to “learn” and “work for the country’s bright future”.