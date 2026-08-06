PM Narendra Modi to NDA MPs at breakfast meeting: ‘Be careful & dignified while using technology’

3 min readNew DelhiAug 6, 2026 05:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted NDA’s 36 first-term Rajya Sabha MPs for a breakfast meeting, where he told them that technology can be productive as well as counterproductive, so be careful and dignified while using it.
The meeting was attended by MPs of the BJP as well as those who joined the NDA from other parties, including the AAP and the TMC. He also advised the MPs not to get caught in Delhi’s web of narratives and maintain a warm relationship with the Opposition members.
Stressing the importance of active participation in the House proceedings, Modi urged the MPs to make use of their time to “learn” and “work for the country’s bright future”.
“He told us that Parliament is like a university — that no other university can give us such an experience or teach us things that we can learn here,” said an MP who was present in the meeting. “Every MP will be able to experience the realities in this country; while some MPs ask for a second airport, others ask for the first railway line.”
He encouraged the MPs to spend time in Parliament to know about the entire ecosystem. “The PM mentioned that each MP should know about the structure of Parliament, statues and spend at least two hours daily in the library,” said the MP.
The PM asked the MPs to engage with the youth and spend the local area development funds with a focus on the young population and promote sports activities in their constituencies. “The PM told us that Parliament is not just the chambers, but it’s a whole lot more. We need to explore and discover the ecosystem in a few months,” said an MP, who recently joined the NDA.
Modi is learnt to have cautioned the MPs against “getting trapped” in some narratives. “Delhi ki makadjaal mein mat fassna… the PM told us,” said another MP.
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Reminding the members that they were the “chosen ones” from among hundreds who wanted to be in Parliament, the PM urged the MPs to be conscious of their responsibilities.
“He advised us not to carry the anxieties and angst over the Opposition behaviour inside the House or outside it. And that we should always speak with dignity, no need to be aggressive before the television cameras,” the MP, who was quoted above, said. He also urged them to learn to “live in the present without worrying too much about the future”, the MP added.
In the backdrop of criticism of the ruling party’s “aggressive” rebuttals to the Gen Z protests and those who were part of them, the PM said the members should be careful while utilising technology in communication and use “dignified language”. He has been hosting breakfast meetings during Parliament sessions for several years, providing the MPs an opportunity to interact with him directly.