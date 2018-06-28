PM Narendra Modi to land at Lucknow airport due to heavy rain forecast for Gorakhpur

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kabir Academy in Maghar on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kabir Academy in Maghar on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to land at Gorakhpur airport Thursday morning for his visit to Maghar in adjoining Sant Kabir Nagar district, will land at Lucknow airport after heavy rain forecast in Gorakhpur.

“There was heavy rainfall of upto 232 mm in Gorakhpur over eight hours (on Wednesday). It was equivalent to cloud burst and the air strip in Gorakhpur was under water. Though water has been drained out, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall at night and we cannot take a risk for the prime minister’s visit. So instead of Gorakhpur (air strip), he would now land in Lucknow and would reach Maghar in a chopper,” said K Vijayendra Pandian, District Magistrate (DM), Gorakhpur.

The decision was taken after a meeting between state government and Air Force officials in the morning.

“There was not more than 170 mm of rainfall so far, but suddenly in eight hours there was 232 mm of rainfall. Two flights of Air India were cancelled today (Wednesday). The flights will be resumed from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards,” added the DM.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as senior government officials, visited Maghar on Wednesday to oversee the preparations.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Memorandum of Association for formation of a society to run the Kabir Academy under Society Registration Act-1860 in Maghar. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the academy on Thursday. According to the Memorandum of Association, there will be an administrative board, executive board, finance committee as well as research & development committee to run the academy that will do research on the works of Saint Kabir. The initial cost of Rs 2.50 crore has already been approved to start the construction of the academy.

