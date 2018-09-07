PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate first Global Mobility Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the first Global Mobility Summit called MOVE, which will deliberate on steps to promote electric vehicles and shared mobility. The summit will deliberate on five themes including comprehensive: electrification and alternative fuels, reinventing public transport, goods transport and logistics and data analytics and mobility. The two-day summit is being organised by the government think-tank Niti Aayog.

Union ministers including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad are scheduled to attend the summit. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that with disruptions in the mobility sector, India will be able to generate more employment and enhance the ease of living for citizens in India. Representatives of companies including Mahindra Electric, Hero Cycles, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Ola, Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Bosch and Sun Mobility will participate in the summit.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the main aim through the summit is to revolutionise the way people travel in India, along with making mobility more connected, shared and seamless. The Aayog held consultations with states ahead of the summit and a compendium of state mobility strategies will be released at the conference. International representation from embassies and the private sector will include United States of America, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Brazil and more.

With regard to reinventing the public transport system, deliberations will be held on transit planning and intermodal connectivity. The government is likely to unveil a ‘One Nation-One Card policy’ for public transport that will entail connectivity between various modes of transport in the next three months. The Aayog has argued that the master plans of all cities must have cycling lanes.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App