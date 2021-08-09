PM Narendra Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security, cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level open debate on the topic “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday via video conferencing.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said the meeting is expected to be attended by several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.

“Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate,” the MEA said in a statement.

The open debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the session, sources said.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the MEA said. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate.

“Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain,” it said.

In 2015, Modi had put forward the vision of SAGAR — an acronym for “Security and Growth for all in the Region” — which focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

This initiative was further elaborated in 2019 at the East Asia Summit through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, the MEA said.