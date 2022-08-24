PM Narendra Modi to attend state funeral for Abe on Sept 27: Japan media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to attend the state funeral for former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27 in Tokyo, the Japanese media quoted Japan’s government officials as saying on Wednesday.

Abe was shot dead on July 8 when he was delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.

Modi will meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit, Kyodo news agency reported.

However, there was no official announcement in New Delhi on Modi’s visit to Japan to attend the state funeral of Abe. According to the Kyodo report, Japan and India are also planning to hold a second round of “two-plus-two” security talks involving their foreign and defence ministers on September 8 in Tokyo.