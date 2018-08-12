PM Modi to ANI on mob lynchings: ‘Perverse mindset’ of Opposition to indulge in politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Opposition should unitedly oppose hate crimes instead of indulging in politics over them. Express Photo/File By Amit Mehra Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Opposition should unitedly oppose hate crimes instead of indulging in politics over them. Express Photo/File By Amit Mehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, termed ‘perverse’ what he claimed was the Opposition attempt to milk incidents of mob lynching for political gains. Prime Minister Modi said the Opposition should not reduce cases of rapes and lynchings to mere statistics and indulge in politics over these crimes and should instead unitedly oppose them.

“It would be a great travesty to reduce these incidents to mere statistics and then indulge in politics over them. That shows a kind of perverse mindset that looks at violence and criminality as something to be milked, instead of unitedly opposing,” Prime Minister Modi told ANI.

“My party and I have spoken in clear words, on multiple occasions against such actions (lynching) and such a mindset. It is all on record. Even a single incident is one too many and deeply unfortunate. Everyone should rise above politics to ensure peace and unity in our society,” he added.

Last month, following an incident of lynching in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deterioration in law and order. Criticising the delay by policemen in taking the victim to a hospital, Rahul Gandhi had said, “This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die.”

As per data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and March, 2018.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd