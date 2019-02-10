They want me to ‘go back’ and sit in Delhi once again: PM Modi takes a jibe at TDP protesters

Taking a jibe at TDP protesters who chanted “go back” as he arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Guntur, said that “they want me to go back to Delhi and once again be in power”.

Modi, who was on his first trip to the state since chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desham Party (TDP) severed ties with the NDA, was welcomed by TDP protesters donning black shirts and shouting “Modi go back”. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

“Just like as we studied in school and teachers would call us and then say go back, I am obliged to TDP that they have said, Go back and sit in Delhi again. I have trust on the people of India that they will fulfil the demands of TDP and will once again place Modi in New Delhi,” said Modi.

Watch the epic response of PM Shri @narendramodi to TDP’s “Go Back Modi” posters and banners in Andhra Pradesh. #SouthIndiaForNaMo pic.twitter.com/T5qGRcjJDE — BJP (@BJP4India) February 10, 2019

During his daily teleconference with the party leaders, Naidu had dubbed Modi as the “modati drohi” (first betrayer) of Andhra Pradesh.

“Modi is coming for a war on AP. They have done all injustice to the state, destroyed the systems and ruined the country. Modi is facing protests wherever he is going in the country. He has come to AP to mock at us,” Naidu had said.

Attacking Naidu for not using the Central funds, Modi said the chief minister has made a ‘u-turn’ on the promises that he made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. “Our government gave to Andhra Pradesh much more than what was mentioned in special status. CM of Andhra Pradesh acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state,” Modi said.

“The TDP leader who has to resist the arrogance of the Naamdaars (famous and powerful people) and crush their arrogance is siding with them,” Modi said in an apparent swipe at Naidu joining hands with the Congress. “This chowkidar (watchman) has disturbed his sleep.. wanted to know the details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said.