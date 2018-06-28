PM Narendra Modi targets SP-BSP: Worried about own bungalows, not poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting at Maghar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting at Maghar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With the SP and the BSP tying up to defeat the BJP in two key Lok Sabha bypolls this year in UP, including in CM Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the 2019 elections, warning people to be wary of those who had cheated Dalits, backwards and deprived, and instead focused on building bungalows for themselves.

Addressing a gathering in Maghar, after laying the foundation stone of the Sant Kabir Academy, the Prime Minister took a dig at the Opposition’s attempt to present a united front, saying that who imposed the Emergency and those who opposed it are “walking shoulder to shoulder”. He also said that some political parties do not want peace or development but only unrest.

“Samajwad aur Bahujan ki baat karne walon ka satta ke prati lalach bhi aaj hum bhali-bhati dekh rahe hain. Abhi do din pehle, desh mein aapatkal ke 45 saal hue. Satta ka lalach aisa hai ki aapatkal ko lagane wale aur uss samay aapatkal ka virodh karne wale aaj kandhe se kandha milakar kursi jhapatne ki phirak mein hain (Those who talk about Samajwad or Bahujan, we can see their greed for power today. Just two days ago was the 45th year of the imposition of Emergency. Such is the greed for power that those who opposed Emergency and those who imposed it are today walking shoulder to shoulder to snatch power),” Modi said.

“Weh desh nahin, samaj nahin, keval apne pariwar ke hiton ke liye chintit hain. Garibon, Daliton, pichare, vanchit, shoshit ko dhoka dekar apne liye croron ke bangale banwane wale… apne bhaiyon, rishtedaron ko sampatti ka malik bananewale… aise logon se Uttar Pradesh aur desh ke logon ko satark rehne ki zaroorat hai (They do not think of the country or society, they are concerned only about the welfare of their own families. They are those who build their own bungalows by cheating the poor, Dalits, backwards, the deprived and oppressed. The people of Uttar Pradesh and this country should be cautious of such people),” he said.

Alluding to the recent controversy surrounding the Supreme Court order asking former chief ministers in UP to vacate their official residences in Lucknow, Modi came out strongly against the previous government, headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Maghar. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Maghar. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Prime Minister said that his government at the Centre had written several letters and urged the then SP government in the state to “at least review” housing schemes for the poor. “But that was a government interested in just their own bungalows, and sat on issues of the poor,” Modi said.

Targeting the Opposition for playing politics over icons, Prime Minister said that after Kabir, there came Ravidas, Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, who made efforts in their own ways to remove inequality from society. But unfortunately, he said, some parties take their names for their political benefit in an attempt to divide society.

“Some political parties don’t want peace and development in society but only unrest. They want strife. They think they will get political gain if there is an atmosphere of unhappiness and strife,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the beginning of his speech, when Modi spoke in Awadhi, witnessed dramatic scenes when some protesters stood up from among the crowd shouting slogans and waving placards. Some of them demanded justice for families of the six children who died in a road accident in Kannauj earlier this month, and others wanted a separate Purvanchal state. Some of the protesters ignored local police and remained standing through the Prime Minister’s speech.

Before the rally, the Prime Minister visited the samadhi temple of Kabir in Maghar.

