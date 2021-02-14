PM Modi in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: PM to hand over Arjun tank to Army in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects in poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister will make his first stop in Chennai. During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and commission passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System and the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

From Chennai, the prime minister will travel to Kochi at around 3:30 pm to launch projects in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

In Kerala, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. It will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which at present are predominantly imported, and is expected to result in saving of about Rs 3,700-4,000 crore per annum in foreign exchange. The prime minister will dedicate to the nation Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin. The International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3.

These projects “will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential,” PMO’s press release said on Saturday.