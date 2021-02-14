scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news
Live now

PM Modi in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: PM to hand over Arjun tank to Army in Chennai

PM Narendra Modi in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects in poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Kochi, New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 10:16:34 am
Narendra modi, narendra modi rajya sabha speech, newsclick office raid, Enforcement Directorate, Rona Wilson, munawar faruqui, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects in poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister will make his first stop in Chennai. During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and commission passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System and the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

From Chennai, the prime minister will travel to Kochi at around 3:30 pm to launch projects in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

In Kerala, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. It will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which at present are predominantly imported, and is expected to result in saving of about Rs 3,700-4,000 crore per annum in foreign exchange. The prime minister will dedicate to the nation Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin. The International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3.

These projects “will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential,” PMO’s press release said on Saturday.

Live Blog

PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu at around 11 am, Kerala at around 3:30 pm. Follow this space for the latest updates here.

Constructed at a capital cost of about Rs 6,000 crore, the PDPP complex has been set up close to the refinery to achieve integration of feedstock supply, utilities, off-sites and other facilities, the PMO said.

It will benefit the downstream sector in saving huge costs as a result of the ready availability of feedstock and optimized supply chain management. With its commissioning, Kochi refinery will become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation Ro-Ro vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin. The International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3.

The Ro-Ro vessels -- MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman -- will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, the statement said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal ''Sagarika'' at Cochin Port.

Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India''s first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, the PMO said.

"It will promote tourism, give a fillip to development and will act as an effective instrument for employment generation, earning revenue and foreign exchange," it said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.