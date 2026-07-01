PM Narendra Modi takes stock of progress in deregulation, reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an interaction with all Central Secretaries on deregulation and other reforms which his government has been pushing for achieving ease-of-doing-business and ease-of-living, sources told The Indian Express.

It is learnt that the interaction began at 4.30 pm at Seva Teerth – the new executive enclave that houses the Prime Minister’s Office – and went on for nearly four hours.

According to sources, the interaction focused on two key themes – ‘Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living’ and ‘Promoting Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance).

During the interaction, the secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their ministries and departments in these two areas. The top bureaucrats highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.