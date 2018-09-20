Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • PM Modi takes Metro ride to Dwarka event

PM Modi takes Metro ride to Dwarka event

The Prime Minister uses the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 6:41:02 pm
Narendra Modi takes metro, PM Metro takes Delhi metro, Airport Express Metro, Delhi Metro, PM in DMRC, India News, Indian Express The Prime Minister took a ride in the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Metro. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday.

Official sources said the ride was completed in 18 minutes.

The prime minister is to shortly lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.

Modi took the metro from DMRC’s from Dhaula Kuan station to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre. (Twitter/@PMO)

Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Watch Now
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Buzzing Now
Advertisement