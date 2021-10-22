‘Can’t let guard down during Diwali, masks should be part of life’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Friday, said people cannot let their guards down during Diwali or the upcoming festivals, even as he praised everyone in helping India go past the 100 crore vaccination milestone.

He congratulated every citizen as the country and said that this achievement was not merely a number, but rather marked “the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country”. Crossing this significant threshold would act as an answer to all of those criticising India’s inoculation drive, PM Modi said during his 10 am address.

Here are some of PM Modi’s top quotes from the address on Friday

Achievement for the nation: “India has administered over 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses till October 21. Behind this is the power of 130 crore people. So, it’s an achievement of our nation, everyone of us. It’s not just a number, it’s the reflection of this country’s ability.”

PM Modi writes | India’s 100 crore jabs milestone shows the power of collective effort

On India’s fight against Covid: “When the pandemic hit the world, there were a lot of apprehensions regarding India’s ability to deal with the situation. However, 100 crore doses is an answer to all our critics.”

On vaccines and VIP culture: “For us, democracy means Sabka Saath. Everyone was taken along. If the virus does not discriminate, then vaccination also shouldn’t. So, there was no VIP culture allowed in vaccination .”

Combating vaccine hesitancy: “While many countries are struggling with the issue of vaccine hesitancy, people’s participation has become the weapon against the pandemic for Indians.”

Post-covid growth: “New investments and job opportunities are here. There’s a new energy in the housing sector and record levels of purchasing of foodgrains was seen. The upcoming festival season will be a further boost for the economy.”