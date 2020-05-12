PM Narendra Modi Speech HIGHLIGHTS: ‘One virus has destroyed the world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Youtube video screenshot) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Youtube video screenshot)

PM Narendra Modi Speech HIGHLIGHTS: A day after holding a marathon six-hour meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation over the coronavirus crisis. This is the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The novel coronavirus in India has so far claimed 2,293 and infected over 70,000 people including 22,454 who have been treated and discharged.

His address comes a day after he held a marathon six-hour meeting with chief ministers, with several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the lockdown. Others pitched for further easing of restrictions and more say in which districts fall under red, orange and green zones.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address to the nation:

#One virus has destroyed the world. We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward.

#Globally, more than 42 lakh people have been infected by a coronavirus, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. In India too several families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them.

#Before the outbreak, not a single PPE or N95 masks were made in India, but now we are making at least 2 lakh of PPE and 2 lakh N95 daily.

#I also announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in making India making self-reliant. The announcements made by the govt over Covid-19, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India’s GDP.

#India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars–economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd