PM Modi speaks to injured Indian Naval commander Abhilash Tomy, enquires about his health

Prime Minister recalled his meeting with Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy on Thursday. (Twitter/@narendramodi) Prime Minister recalled his meeting with Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy on Thursday. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to injured Indian Naval commander Abhilash Tomy and enquired about his well being after the latter was rescued from the south Indian Ocean by a French vessel early this week. Tomy suffered a serious back injury while representing India in the Golden Globe Race, an international solo circumnavigation event.

While recalling his meeting with the commander and sharing a few photographs, the prime minister tweeted, “Spoke to Abhilash Tommy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue. I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini.”

Spoke to @abhilashtomy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue. I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini. pic.twitter.com/Yefo9l4Ksu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2018

In a message via satellite phone on Friday, Tomy had asked for a stretcher after he was rendered immobile due to a serious back injury. Following the message to the GGR base in France, a massive multinational rescue operation was launched.

On Monday, the defence spokesperson in Mumbai confirmed that Tomy was rescued by the French fishing vessel. The rescue team shifted him from his indigenous vessel, S V Thuriya to the Osiris on a stretcher using their Gemini boat. The spokesperson added that they had a doctor on board who confirmed that Tomy was conscious and has been provided with initial medical care.

