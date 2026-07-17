PM Narendra Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar, conveys condolences on passing of the Father Amir

“Prime Minister paid tribute to his visionary leadership, and recalled his pivotal role in strengthening India-Qatar relations over the years as well as his deep affection for India and the Indian community in Qatar,” the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Modi also said the departed leader’s enduring legacy will continue to guide the two nations for further strengthening the strategic partnership. Father Amir died on July 12 at the age of 74. After his death, the Central government had declared one-day national mourning on July 13 as a mark of respect, with the national flag flown at half-mast throughout the country.

“Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.