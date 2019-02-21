Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: PM to unveil Gandhi statue in Seoul today

PM Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seoul Thursday on a two-day visit to strengthen strategic ties between India and South Korea. On his second visit to the country in last 5 years, PM Modi will hold bilateral and business engagements on lines of trade and investment, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi described South Korea as an important partner for India’s key initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’, and said as fellow democracies the two countries share values and vision for regional and global peace.

Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and the second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in. During this visit, apart from my discussions with President Moon, Modi will meet with business leaders, members of the Indian community as well as eminent persons from all walks of life.