Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: PM to unveil Gandhi statue in Seoul todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-south-korea-visit-live-updates-gandhi-statue-seoul-peace-prize-5593969/
Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: PM to unveil Gandhi statue in Seoul today
PM Narendra Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: PM Modi will hold bilateral and business engagements on lines of trade and investment, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him.
PM Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seoul Thursday on a two-day visit to strengthen strategic ties between India and South Korea. On his second visit to the country in last 5 years, PM Modi will hold bilateral and business engagements on lines of trade and investment, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi described South Korea as an important partner for India’s key initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’, and said as fellow democracies the two countries share values and vision for regional and global peace.
Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and the second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in. During this visit, apart from my discussions with President Moon, Modi will meet with business leaders, members of the Indian community as well as eminent persons from all walks of life.
Live Blog
PM Modi will have bilateral and business engagements during his two-day tour to the Republic of Korea. Follow LIVE Updates here.
India and ROK share vision of regional and global peace, says PM Modi in departure statement
Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said his visit to the Republic of Korea is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Seoul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Indian diaspora on his arrival in South Korea for a two-day visit Thursday.
PM Narendra Modi in South Korea LIVE Updates: On the eve of the Prime Minister's visit to South Korea, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the visit would strengthen India's special strategic partnership with South Korea and add dynamism to the Look East Policy.
Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said his visit is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the prime minister said.
"As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary. South Korea is an important partner for our 'Make in India' initiative as well as in our 'Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives," Modi said.
He said collaboration between the two in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences.
"Our people to people ties and exchanges, as always, provide the bedrock of our ties of friendship,” he said.
"Working together, we are determined to take our relationship forward as a 'future-oriented partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace'," he added.
India and ROK share vision of regional and global peace, says PM Modi in departure statement
Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said his visit to the Republic of Korea is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Seoul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Indian diaspora on his arrival in South Korea for a two-day visit Thursday.