scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Election Result LIVE

‘Praying for her long, healthy life’: PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 76th birthday

Sonia Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan to be with son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning wished former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.”

Sonia is currently in Rajasthan to be with son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. She had taken off to Jaipur, on way to Ranthambore, where she will celebrate her 76th birthday with her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a resort owned by a close friend of the family.

The Gandhis are staying at Sujan Sher Bagh, a luxurious resort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, owned by Anjali and Jaisal Singh, family friends of the Gandhis. Priyanka has, in fact, co-authored a book — ‘Ranthambhore: The Tiger’s Realm’ — with the couple.

Sonia is said to be on a four-day visit to Rajasthan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing CongressPremium
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing Congress

From Jaipur, Sonia took a chopper and reached Sawai Madhopur. A few hours later, Rahul and Priyanka joined her at the resort. Sources said Sonia — and possibly Priyanka, too — will participate in the yatra on December 10, a day reserved for women participants. While the family is keen to keep Sonia’s birthday celebrations a family affair, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could travel to Ranthambore tomorrow, sources said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:07:57 am
Next Story

We’re talking about part 4: Jackie Chan teases next installment of Rush Hour films

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close