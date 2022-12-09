‘Praying for her long, healthy life’: PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 76th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning wished former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.”

Sonia is currently in Rajasthan to be with son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. She had taken off to Jaipur, on way to Ranthambore, where she will celebrate her 76th birthday with her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a resort owned by a close friend of the family.

The Gandhis are staying at Sujan Sher Bagh, a luxurious resort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, owned by Anjali and Jaisal Singh, family friends of the Gandhis. Priyanka has, in fact, co-authored a book — ‘Ranthambhore: The Tiger’s Realm’ — with the couple.

Sonia is said to be on a four-day visit to Rajasthan.

From Jaipur, Sonia took a chopper and reached Sawai Madhopur. A few hours later, Rahul and Priyanka joined her at the resort. Sources said Sonia — and possibly Priyanka, too — will participate in the yatra on December 10, a day reserved for women participants. While the family is keen to keep Sonia’s birthday celebrations a family affair, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could travel to Ranthambore tomorrow, sources said.