Passage of quota Bill a ‘strong answer’ to those spreading lies: PM Modi

Terming the quota Bill as ‘historic’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said its passage is a ‘strong answer’ to those spreading lies about the government’s move.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019, aimed at providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category, was passed in Lok Sabha Tuesday, on the last day of the winter session of the Lower House, with 323 votes in favour and just three against.

While addressing a rally at Solapur in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister also expressed hopes that the Rajya Sabha would respect ‘public opinion’ and vote in favour of the quota Bill tabled in the Upper House today.

He also assured that the passage of the quota Bill will not affect the deprived sections, including the dalits and the tribal people.

The Bill is facing stiff resistance in Rajya Sabha, as the Opposition has termed it a ‘political gimmick’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April this year. The house was adjourned following uproar over the Bill.

Attempting to allay fears about the Citizenship Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Modi said, “I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt after the passage of the Citizenship Bill.” The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha Tuesday

PM Modi was in Maharashtra to launch the four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants. He also laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

