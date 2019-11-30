PM should cooperate with younger brother: Shiv Sena

A DAY after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister, party mouthpiece Saamana reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his relations with Uddhav as “brotherly”, and sought his cooperation for Maharashtra’s progress.

The newspaper’s editorial said that the new government had inherited a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, accumulated by the Devendra Fadnavis government over the last five years. So, the new chief minister would have to chalk out his plans cautiously, it added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the new government and the chief minister. The PM said that Maharashtra should progress at a fast pace under Uddhav’s leadership. So, the Union government’s role should be positive,” said the editorial.

It added that the Centre should extend a helping hand to the Maharashtra government in providing relief to farmers. “Though relations between Shiv Sena and BJP have soured in Maharashtra, there are brotherly relations between Modi and Thackeray. So, it is the responsibility of Modi as a Prime Minister to extend cooperation to younger brother in Maharashtra,” added the editorial.

It further said that the PM belongs to the country and not a party. “If we agree with this, then there should not be any rage or bitter feelings about the government, which has different views,” the editorial said, adding that Delhi should respect the decision taken by the people of Maharashtra.

The soil of Maharashtra is filled with valour as inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of the state had fought with Delhi for its creation, the Sena said. “Delhi is the capital of the country for sure. But Uddhav Thackeray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray who took firm stand all along that Maharashtra is not a slave of Delhi, has now become the chief minister… So, there is a surety that the government will have its spine intact,” the party added.

After Uddhav had taken oath on Thursday, the PM had tweeted: “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”