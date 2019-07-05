PM Narendra Modi set to launch 30 projects on Statue of Unity anniversary

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a grand event will mark the anniversary in October. Modi is expected to inaugurate or perform the ground-breaking ceremony of close to 30 peripheral projects associated with the world’s tallest statue.

Officials of various departments of the state administration are working relentlessly to complete the list. In fact, a circular in May even barred hundreds of government officials stationed in Kevadia colony from taking leave until October to avoid delays the ongoing projects.

Among the 30 projects are Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, Ekta Mall, a butterfly park, a nutrition Park, a mirror Maze, several State Bhavans, a safari Park, a tent city and a tribal museum.

Sources also say that Modi will also perform the ground breaking for the aerodrome terminal that is to come up at Pond 3 of the Narmada dam premises, for which the state government has also allocated funds of Rs 5 crore in the budget this week.

Authorities have also issued a fresh tender to restart the helicopter service that allowed visitors to take an aerial tour of the statue and the dam at Rs 2,900 per head. The service was suspended during the Lok Sabha polls as the contractor who was providing the service pulled out to cater to other demands.

Officials are tight-lipped about the details of the projects that are a part of an ambitious plan to turn Kevadia colony into a sought-after tourist destination. However, sources say that the safari park, “first of its kind in India”, will house over 1,500 animals of various species, both Indian and foreign. “Proposals to channelise the import of the animals are being worked on. The animals will be housed in open spaces that mimic their natural habitats, and visitors will move around in electric cars,” sources said.

The Ekta Mall, an extension of the State Bhavans, will soon come up at the site to signify the unity of the country. “The Ekta Mall is a haat concept where artisans of other states can sell their handicrafts,” said CEO of the Statue of Unity, I K Patel. He said four states have given consent to develop the Bhavans. “Haryana has paid us the money for the land as well,” he added.

PM Modi will visit the site before October to address two consecutive seminars — the foreign ministry’s annual Heads of Missions conference as well as a conference of the country’s probationary civil services officers.