PM security guidelines not new, says MHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/File)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a clarification over the security protocol for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the guidelines issued on Tuesday are not new and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or dignitaries. No new restrictions have been added, MHA said in a statement.

“Guidelines for security arrangements for VVIPs are required to be reiterated from time to time. Recently Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated guidelines issued earlier on security arrangements for VVIPs during roadshows, to all States and Union Territories. These guidelines/SOPs are not new; they are a reiteration of existing guidelines and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or any other dignitaries. No new restrictions have been added through these guidelines /SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated,” MHA said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the MHA said that not even ministers and officers will be allowed to come too close to the PM without clearance from the Special Protection Group. The guidelines have been issued in the wake of an “all-time high” threat to the Prime Minister.

Rain forecast in Gorakhpur, Modi to land in Lucknow

Lucknow: PM Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to land at Gorakhpur airport on Thursday morning for his visit to Maghar in adjoining Sant Kabir Nagar district, will land at Lucknow airport after heavy rain forecast in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials visited Maghar on Wednesday to oversee the preparations. ENS

