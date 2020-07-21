PM Modi second most followed leader on Twitter, but has a wider reach than Donald Trump

PM Modi reaches on average 40 million followers or 70 per cent of his followers with his tweets. (File) PM Modi reaches on average 40 million followers or 70 per cent of his followers with his tweets. (File)

Known for his extensive use of social media platforms to reach out to the masses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second most followed world leader on Twitter after US President Donald Trump, according to the new 2020 Twiplomacy rankings. PM Modi, with over 57.9 million followers, has seen his followers grow by 21 per cent year on year.

According to the rankings, Donald Trump maintained his position as the most followed world leader for the fourth consecutive year, with 81.1 million followers, a growth of 33 per cent over last year. In the third position is Pope Francis, who has 51 million followers on his nine different language accounts.

The fourth and fifth position is occupied by the official account of PMO India and President of the United States, with 35.9 million and 30.2 million followers. The @POTUS account grew by 17 per cent to over 30 million followers.

However, PM Modi leads the rankings in terms of true reach as calculated by Klear.com. The data reveals that Modi reaches on average 40 million followers or 70 per cent of his followers with his tweets, which is twice as many as Trump, who only reaches an audience of 20 million or a quarter of his followers.

The third and the fourth spot is occupied by the official handle of PMO India and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reaches on average 7.5 million followers or 64 per cent of his followers.

When it comes to the most effective world leader on Twitter, Donald Trump tops the list again. Each one of Trump’s tweets garners on average 24,000 retweets, which is slightly better than Saudi King Salman, who garners 23,573 retweets per tweet.

The US President is also the most listed world leader on Twitter, appearing on 114,000 lists. Being featured on a Twitter list also indicates how authoritative an account is.

Close behind is the emergency account of the Japanese government @Kantei_Saigai, which was set up in the wake of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Prime Minister Modi occupies the fourth spot, appearing on 24,945 lists.

Among foreign ministries, the US State Department is the most followed on Twitter, with 5,843,040 followers. The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia and India complete the top three with 2,708,727 and 1,461,097 followers respectively.

According to the 2020 edition, the governments and leaders of 189 countries had an official presence on the social network, representing 98 percent of the 193 UN member states.

Other key findings of the study reveal that Philippine Foreign Minister Teddy Locsin Jr was the first to mention the virus in a tweet on January 19. In the tweet, he assured that the Department of Health and the Airport authorities are “on top of this” adding that the “last thing we can handle is this kind of epidemic”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd