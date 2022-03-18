PM Modi, Scott Morrison virtual summit on Monday

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will take part a virtual summit Monday during which they are expected to commit to closer ties in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility and education.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing Thursday.

The summit follows the historic first virtual summit of June 4, 2020 when the India-Australia relationship was elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’. As the summit is taking place in the midst of the crisis in Ukraine, it is expected to figure in the talks between the two Prime Ministers.

“The leaders will take stock of progress made on initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors,” Bagchi said.

Without making any specific reference, the spokesperson said views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed.