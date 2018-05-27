Narendra Modi in Baghpat highlights: Party that worships one family cannot worship democracy, says PM

PM Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) PM Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.

The Prime Minister also conducted his roadshow from the Nizamuddin Bridge and travelled 6 km in an open jeep, waving at crowds gathered on either sides of the highway. Road Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari also rode in a separate open car alongside Modi. The prime minister then few to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. The 135-kilometer EPE is India’s first smart and green highway and has been completed in a record 500 days, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The EPE will connect Kundli with Palwal via Sonepat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad. The completion of the entire expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 45 minutes, from the current four hours, Gadkari said.

