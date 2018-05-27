Narendra Modi in Baghpat highlights: Party that worships one family cannot worship democracy, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.
The Prime Minister also conducted his roadshow from the Nizamuddin Bridge and travelled 6 km in an open jeep, waving at crowds gathered on either sides of the highway. Road Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari also rode in a separate open car alongside Modi. The prime minister then few to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. The 135-kilometer EPE is India’s first smart and green highway and has been completed in a record 500 days, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The EPE will connect Kundli with Palwal via Sonepat, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad. The completion of the entire expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 45 minutes, from the current four hours, Gadkari said.
"Congress spending sleepless nights seeing such huge crowds in our rallies even after 4 yrs of govt. The truth is that they neither believe in democracy nor the institutions working on the principles of Constitution," PM Modi said, adding that they are questioning law enforcement agencies, media. "People who worship one family cannot worship democracy. For Congress, their family is their country. For me, my country is my family. The people of this country are the members of my family. "
This govt doesn't believe in talking but in doing what it says. Don't believe in rumours being spread by Congress and its allies about GST and farming. The truth is, Congress & its allies always mock anything & everything that is being done for all the backward classes, tribals. They always act as obstacles in development: PM Modi
"Our govt working tirelessly for sugarcane farmers. Last year we increased MSP of sugarcane. Farmers' money will never get stuck with mill owners. I assure sugarcane farmers, govt is committed to their welfare," PM Modi said
PM Modi takes a jibe at the Congress, says people who believe in dynasty politics think that all that is done for the development is a joke. 'Be it reservation or SC/ST Act they keep lying for their own benefit.'
At least 5,000 unmanned railway level crossings have been eliminated in the past 4 years. Under Yogi government, criminals have started to surrender themselves before the police. The law and order situation has improved both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi
'Infrastructure does not differentiate on the basis caste, creed, religion and economic status. We have constructed 28,000 km of highway in the last four years. Four years earlier only 12km highways used to be built in a day, but now we build approximately 27kms of highway each day. The BJP is racing towards development. The Congress govt was successful in joining 59 panchayats through optical fibre, whereas we have linked 1 lakh villages. There were only two mobile manufacturing outlets in India, Now, there are 120 manufacturing units. This has also generated employment,' PM Modi
"We have opened the 9km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway today. This will be beneficial to people of Noida, Vaishali, Mayur Vihar. the second phase will also be completed soon and then the travel time will be reduced to mere 40 minutes. Pollution apart from traffic is a central problem of Delhi. Long traffic jams are one of the causes of pollution. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the EPE will reduce the number of vehicles that will enter Delhi. The EPE, in itself is the first access control highway. Both the roads are built with the latest technology, Solar energy will be instrumental," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Addressing the crowd, the prime minister said, "Four years ago, you had chosen me to serve the country. You coming in the sweltering heat is a proof that our government has been successful in taking the country in the right direction. Today is an important day for Baghpat and Delhi. Two important expressways were opened for public today."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for Eastern Peripheral Expressway on behalf of the people of UP. 'After four years of the BJP, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is going to be a lifeline for the people of Delhi. The green highway is one of its kind and will pave the way for the development of Baghpat, Ghaziabad.'
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addresses the crowd. Extending a warm welcome to the dignitaries he said, "This ring road of Delhi will run for 270 km and will be the first of its kind in the world. The digital art gallery showcases every challenge and steps taken to built the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. We just completed four years yesterday. I would also like to congratulate PM Modi for the same."
Nitin Gadkari is addressing the crowd. "Today is a historic day as PM Modi has dedicated two important expressways to the nation. Both the highways will improve the travel time and be helpful to the commuters," he said, thanking the Uttar Pradesh govt for their support. He also added that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be completed by next March. He also announced that Delhi-Saharanpur Highway will be built soon
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are also present at the venue. UP Governor Ram Naik and Nitin Gadkari are also present (Express photos by Prem Nath Pandey)
Another special feature of the Expressway is that it has a closed tolling system in which toll will be collected only for the distance travelled and not for the entire length.
Toll plazas will be equipped with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system for faster toll collection and Weigh-in-Motion (WIMs) equipment have been installed at all 30 entry points of the Expressway to stop entry of over-loaded vehicles.
Under the toll plaza there is a digital art gallery with holographic models of major structures and making of the EPE.
The fully access controlled six-lane expressway provides entry and exit designated interchanges only and has 406 structures of which 4 are major bridges, 46 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 7 inter-changes, 221 underpasses and 8 road over bridges (ROBs). The amenities include retail fuel outlets, rest rooms, motels, restaurants, shops etc. Some of the monuments' replicas pertain to Ashoka Lion, Ashoka Chakra, Konark Temple, Jalianwala Bagh, Gateway of India, Qutab Minar, Char Minar, Lal Quila, Kirti Stambh, India Gate, Hawa Mahal and Gujarat Carving.
The EPE is a part of the Peripheral Expressways project that has been envisaged with the desire of ‘decongesting and de-polluting the national capital by diverting the traffic not destined for Delhi’.
The project had earlier faced resistance from farmers over land and other issues which have since been solved by giving higher compensation. The Supreme Court on May 10 had directed the NHAI to throw open the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for the public by May 31, asking why were they "waiting" for its inauguration by the Prime Minister.
The Eastern and the Western Peripheral Expressways were planned in 2006 following the apex court's order to build a ring road outside the national capital for channelling the traffic not bound for Delhi.
* The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is India's first highway to be lit by solar power on the entire stretch of 135 km.
* There are eight solar power plants on this Expressway, with a capacity of 4000 KW (4 megawatt) for lighting of the underpasses and running solar pumps for watering plants.
* Rainwater harvesting has been provided at every 500 meters on the EPE and there is drip irrigation for plants all along the expressway.
* There are also 36 replicas of monuments depicting Indian culture and heritage. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi during the roadshow on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (Express photos by Renuka Puri)
* Next, PM Modi will inaugurate the 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). Stretching from Kundli on NH 1 to Palwal on NH 2, this is India's first smart and green highway.
* Built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, the alignment of EPE starts near Kundli NH-1, traverses to cross river Yamuna , crosses SH-57 Mawikalan, NH-58 near Duhai, NH-24 near Dasna, NH-91 near Beel Akbarpur, Kasna-Sikandra road near Sirsa, river Yamuna again at village Faizupur Khadar (Haryana) , Atali-Chainsa Road (near village Maujpur) and ends at Palwal on NH-2 to join Western PE.
* The Expressway has 4 major bridges, 46 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 7 interchanges, 221 underpasses, 8 ROBs, and 114 culverts.
* Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is equipped with smart and intelligent highway traffic management system (HTMS) and video incident detection system (VIDS) and will set a benchmark in highway construction by being environment-friendly with world-class safety features and smart/interactive infrastructure.
* The foundation stone of the greenfield project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5, 2015. (Express photo by Amit Mehra )
Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' can be heard during the roadshow
PM Narendra Modi holds road show after inaugurating the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also present during the roadshow. People gathered along the lanes of the Expressway are cheering for Prime Minister
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had commissioned various street artists, agencies and NGOs for the beautification of the newly built flyovers of the Delhi Meerut Expressway, on the Sara Kale Khan -Ghaziabad stretch, where artists created stunning street art work on the sides and beneath the flyover U-turns (Express Photos by Tashi Tobgyal)
* This will be the first expressway to have dedicated bicycle tracks on the nearly 28 km stretch between Delhi and Dasna and a 2.5-metre-wide cycle track on either side of the highway.
* This is the first bridge in the world that has vertical gardens with solar power system and drip irrigation
The Delhi Meerut Expressway involves the construction of 11 flyovers, 5 major and 24 minor bridges, 3 ROBs (rail over bridges), 36 vehicular and 14 pedestrian underpasses. It will also have elevated section of 5.91 kms. The entire project has been divided into four categories. (Source:PIB)
Express photos by Renuka Puri
* The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from izamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.
* Aims to provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut and beyond this, with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
* Total length of the project is 82 km, of which the first 27.74 kms will be 14-laned, while the rest will be 6-lane expressway.
* The 8.360 kms stretch of National Highway has been completed at a cost of Rs 841.50 crore and will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.
* The total project is likely to cost Rs 4975.17 crore and is expected to complete in the next few months.
In the wake of PM Modi's roadshow and the inauguration of Delhi Meerut Expressway, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing commuters of the diversions. For people travelling from Bhairon Road/Ring Road to NH-24, East Delhi and Noida, they are advised to take the DND flyover in order to avoid congestion. For commuters travelling from Barapullah Flyover and Ring Road Ashram/Sarai Kale Khan side, intending to go to NH-24, East Delhi and Noida are advised to take the DND flyover
