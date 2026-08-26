PM Narendra Modi reviews cyber fraud cases, calls for regular capacity building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, and said that prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.
The review was done during the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.
Chairing the PRAGATI meeting at Seva Teerth, Modi called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.
“During the review of cyber fraud cases, Prime Minister stressed the need for continuous and targeted public-awareness campaigns, particularly for senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable sections, to familiarise them with common fraud techniques, warning signs and safe digital practices. He also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The Prime Minister also reviewed six key infrastructure projects across the Railway, Road and Power sectors, which are spread across several States and have a cumulative investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore, the PMO said.
“The projects, significant for strengthening connectivity, supporting industrial and economic activity and improving public services, were reviewed with particular emphasis on adherence to timelines, inter-agency coordination, resolution of pending issues and expeditious completion,” the statement read.
The Prime Minister also reviewed the AgriStack project, which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.
“While reviewing AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Prime Minister emphasised the need to leverage the latest digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to derive greater value from agricultural data,” the PMO statement read.
“He [Modi] stressed that the data ecosystem should be effectively utilised across the agricultural value chain, from input planning to processing, enabling more informed interventions, better targeting and data-driven decision-making. He appreciated the efforts of the States and the Central Government in building the AgriStack ecosystem and called for further strengthening its use for delivering better outcomes for farmers,” it said.
“Prime Minister said that speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality. He called upon Ministries, States and implementing agencies to adopt modern technologies and strengthen quality assurance and supervision at every stage,” the statement read.