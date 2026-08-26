PM Narendra Modi reviews cyber fraud cases, calls for regular capacity building

“Prime Minister said that speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality. He called upon Ministries, States and implementing agencies to adopt modern technologies and strengthen quality assurance and supervision at every stage,” the statement read. (DD/ANI Video Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, and said that prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.

The review was done during the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Chairing the PRAGATI meeting at Seva Teerth, Modi called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.

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“During the review of cyber fraud cases, Prime Minister stressed the need for continuous and targeted public-awareness campaigns, particularly for senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable sections, to familiarise them with common fraud techniques, warning signs and safe digital practices. He also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.