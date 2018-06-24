PM refusing to meet a CM is rebuffing state govt: Pinarayi Vijayan

Asked whether Kerala is being selectively sidelined by Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I think it is a privilege only offered to Kerala.” Asked whether Kerala is being selectively sidelined by Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I think it is a privilege only offered to Kerala.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) refused to grant him an appointment with PM Narendra Modi twice when he wanted to apprise him about disparities in rice allocation to Kerala under the public distribution system, and said the Central government should not take this position when dealing with states in a federal set-up.

Asked whether Kerala is being selectively sidelined by Modi, Vijayan said, “I think it is a privilege only offered to Kerala.”

Vijayan said the PMO each time directed him to meet Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan instead.

He said, “We sought appointment twice. On both occasions, we were told to meet the minister (Paswan). There is no difficulty in meeting the Food Minister, but the PM’s intervention is required in such matters. We had met the minister earlier. He had told us his difficulty — that he cannot take a decision on his own.”

Vijayan said a policy decision is required in this instance, and “that is why we wanted to meet the Prime Minister”.

He said, “It is for the first time in India’s history that such a stand has been taken (by the PM)…. In a federal set up, the Centre should naturally take steps to respect and satisfy the states. This amounts to ignoring the states.”

Vijayan said he had last spoken with Modi on the sidelines of the Niti Aayog governing council meeting, and that he had raised the issue of some problems related to Kannur airport and the Prime Minister assured that he would intervene. Vijayan said he had a very positive meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu earlier in the day and noted that there was a change in the Centre’s approach to the airport. He said that change in approach could be because of the Prime Minister’s intervention.

“That is one aspect. But when a group, including the chief minister, seeks an appointment…to repeatedly refuse to meet is not a right step,” he said.

Asked whether the Prime Minister’s refusal to meet him should be viewed through the prism of politics, Vijayan said, “It is politics. It is rebuffing a state government. It cannot be done.”

