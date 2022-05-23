On camera, PM Modi asks Japanese kid: ‘Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan for a two-day visit to attend the quad summit, received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and Japanese citizens upon his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo on Monday.

“Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora,” PM Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English.

Modi’s interaction with children outside the hotel in Tokyo stood out. He interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the Indian flag. The Prime Minister praised him for his fluency in Hindi and asked him where he learnt the language from.

“…Can’t speak Hindi much, but I understand…PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy…,” said Wizuki, a grade 5 student who interacted with PM Modi.

#WATCH | “…Can’t speak Hindi much, but I understand…PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy…,” said grade 5 student Wizuki on his interaction with PM Modi in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/1V3RjnpQQF — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The Prime Minister thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome. “Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome,” he tweeted.

Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/cfMCzM4XVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Apart from PM Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

“In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister added.

(With PTI inputs)