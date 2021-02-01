Budget 2021: Special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers’ income, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that villages and farmers were at the heart of this year’s Budget. “Budget 2021 has a special focus on strengthening agriculture sector, boosting farmers’ income. Villages and farmers are at its heart. It has provisions for further strengthening APMC mandis through Agri Infrastructure Fund and budget for the MSME sector has been more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities,” he said, shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021 in Parliament.

He said the Budget will spur growth and boost India’s self-reliance.

“Today’s Budget is a vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat and provides new opportunities. The Budget 2021 will spur growth and will give a boost to India’s self-reliance. This has focused on strengthening ease of living. Union Budget 2021-22 has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances. Today’s budget will enhance India’s self-confidence,” the Prime Minister said.

Calling it a transparent Budget, the Prime Minister said, “Many thought we will put the tax burden on the common man. However, we focused on a transparent Budget.”

PM Modi described it as a “pro-active Budget” that boosts wealth as well as wellness. “The Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country and a record increase in allocation for infrastructure building,” he added.

Asserting that the Budget boost to infrastructure and structural reforms will give a major fillip to growth and job creation, PM Modi said, “The Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources. Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give a major fillip to growth and job creation.