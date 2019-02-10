Modi rally LIVE Updates: TDP set to oppose PM’s visit to Guntur over Andhra special status demand

PM Modi in South India LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Sunday. The Prime Minister, who will begin the day in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, is expected to encounter protests from the ruling TDP and Opposition parties over the Special Category Status (SCS) issue.

Accusing Modi of reneging on his promise to grant Special Category Status to AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for massive protests by TDP workers and the public to oppose the PM’s visit. The Congress is also expected to join the protest too. However, YSRCP and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have not taken any stand on Modi’s visit although it was YSRCP which first confronted the Centre over denial of SCS to AP.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu where he is likely to inaugurate Chennai Metro’s AG-DMS-Washermanpet stretch through video conferencing. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is also expected to turn up for the rally and launch a couple of government schemes along with the PM. Modi will end the day in Karnataka’s Raichur where he will address a rally at 6:30 pm.