Modi rally LIVE Updates: TDP set to oppose PM’s visit to Guntur over Andhra special status demand

PM Modi in South India LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for massive protests to oppose the PM’s visit to Guntur over the Centre's reneging on the promise to grant Special Category Status to the state.
PM Modi in South India LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Sunday. The Prime Minister, who will begin the day in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, is expected to encounter protests from the ruling TDP and Opposition parties over the Special Category Status (SCS) issue.
Accusing Modi of reneging on his promise to grant Special Category Status to AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for massive protests by TDP workers and the public to oppose the PM’s visit. The Congress is also expected to join the protest too. However, YSRCP and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have not taken any stand on Modi’s visit although it was YSRCP which first confronted the Centre over denial of SCS to AP.
The Prime Minister will then travel to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu where he is likely to inaugurate Chennai Metro’s AG-DMS-Washermanpet stretch through video conferencing. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is also expected to turn up for the rally and launch a couple of government schemes along with the PM. Modi will end the day in Karnataka’s Raichur where he will address a rally at 6:30 pm.
Black not allowed at Modi rally in Andhr Pradesh
Black is not allowed at BJP's Prajakutami Chaitanya Sabha at Etukuru near Guntur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address today. Security officials are asking everyone, including media persons, to take-off black coloured jackets or coats.
Officials have been given instructions to not allow anyone to carry anything that is black fearing that they are Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists who show black to Modi in protest against denial of special category status.
While huge cutouts of Modi are placed at either sides of NH 16 leading to the venue, TDP and Left party activists put up a few anti-Modi posters.
Speeches of Modi in Parliament regarding AP bifurcation or funds granted to AP translated into Telugu are being shown at the venue.
Modi and Amit Shah are set to address a public meeting and participate in the Prajakutami Chaitanya Yatra roadshow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address a BJP rally in Tirupur, one of the many such rallies on the cards as part of the party’s campaign in Tamil Nadu. Modi’s next rally will be in Kanyakumari on February 19, a constituency where the BJP hopes to win with the candidature of Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.
The BJP is experimenting with several strategies in the state to woo beneficiaries of central schemes even as the PM’s last visit to Madurai to launch the AIIMS project and a public rally were mired in ‘Modi go back’ protests. The party’s IT wing is busy making videos of beneficiaries telling positive stories about centrally sponsored schemes.
Farmers were invited to attend the Tirupur rally and promised a front row seat in random messages circulated through social media networks by BJP leaders on Thursday and Friday. Over 2,000 farmers are expected to turn up at the rally, a senior party leader said.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the BJP wounded the state and its people by denying assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and is now sprinkling chilli powder on the wounds.
“After breaking his promise on SCS how can shameless Modi set foot in AP? I think he is coming to see for himself the injustice he has done to this state and its people. Let us all unite and oppose his visit and his betrayal,” Naidu said on Saturday.
