‘Lotus will bloom even more with mud-slinging’: PM Modi’s top quotes from Rajya Sabha speech

With the Opposition members clamouring for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at them, saying the more “keechad” (dirt) they will fling, the bigger “kamal” (lotus) will bloom.

Replying in the Rajya Sabha during Motion of Thanks on President’s address, Modi accused the Congress of adopting only “tokenism” to solve problems the country faced. “They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades, while we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country,” PM Modi said.

The financials of Adani Group came under intense scrutiny after a US-based research firm, Hindenburg Research, accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group has denied the charges.

PM Modi’s address in the Upper House came a day after he spoke in the Lok Sabha, where he launched a stinging attack on the Opposition, saying that the trust reposed in him and his government by 140 crore people was a “protective shield” that neither “abuse” nor “false allegations” can pierce.

Here’s what PM Modi said during his speech:

📌 Taking a swipe at the Congress party, PM Modi accused the Congress of engaging in ‘tokenism’ and said it never tried to find permanent solutions to problems confronting the country. He also said people have rejected the Congress party and punished them from time to time.

📌 “Language, behaviour of some in the House is disappointing for India,” the prime minister added, as the Opposition raised slogans such as “we want JPC” in the House.

📌 Modi alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘misused’ Article 356 of the Indian Constitution 50 times inorder to dismiss elected 90 state governments.

📌 Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, Modi said, “If Nehru was such a great person, why the family shies away from using ‘Nehru’ surname”.

📌 The Prime Minister also said that true secularism meant ensuring that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

📌 Close to Rs 27 lakh crore have been sent to beneficiaries through DBT using ‘Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile’ trinity in last few years, he said.

📌 Speaking about the developmental measures undertaken by his government, the prime minister added: “In the last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of the empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country”.

📌 Speaking about the technological advancements made by the country, PM Modi said: “Drones are being used to benefit the common man as the government has modified policies. The Opposition is against science and technology as they are not bothered about the country, but only about their politics. Today, more than 350 private companies have come into the defence sector. Our country is doing exports worth almost Rs 1 lakh crore in this sector. From retail to tourism, every sector has grown.”