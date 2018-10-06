Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Modi Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: PM to kickstart campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan
Modi Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: PM to kickstart campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan

Modi in Rajasthan LIVE UPDATES: Besides guiding BJP workers with regard to the upcoming polls, the Prime Minister will also visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2018 1:36:22 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally. (PTI) PM Modi Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: The rally marks the completion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide 'Gaurav Yatra'. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Ajmer on Saturday to mark the completion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s state-wide ‘Gaurav Yatra’ that began in August ahead of the Assembly elections. “Nearly three lakh party workers will attend the historic rally in Ajmer,” party’s state chief Madan Lal Saini said.

Besides guiding BJP workers with regard to the upcoming polls, PM Modi will also visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar.

Saina said Raje’s yatra, which began from Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district, received a good response. Since the CM was unable to cover Bharatpur division, she will later hold public dialogues, the state chief added.

Live Blog

Narendra Modi's Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister to address workers today.

13:33 (IST) 06 Oct 2018
CM Raje thanks PM Modi

Listing out the achievements of her government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, "I would like to thank the prime minister for his schemes for the poor and farmers."

13:26 (IST) 06 Oct 2018
PM Modi to shortly address Vijay Sankalp Sabha
13:24 (IST) 06 Oct 2018
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Ajmer and will shortly address the Vijay Sankalp Sabha, to mark the completion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s state-wide ‘Gaurav Yatra’ that began in August ahead of the Assembly elections. “Nearly three lakh party workers will attend the historic rally in Ajmer,” party’s state chief Madan Lal Saini had said.

