Modi Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: PM to kickstart campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan

PM Modi Ajmer rally LIVE UPDATES: The rally marks the completion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide 'Gaurav Yatra'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Ajmer on Saturday to mark the completion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s state-wide ‘Gaurav Yatra’ that began in August ahead of the Assembly elections. “Nearly three lakh party workers will attend the historic rally in Ajmer,” party’s state chief Madan Lal Saini said.

Besides guiding BJP workers with regard to the upcoming polls, PM Modi will also visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar.

Saina said Raje’s yatra, which began from Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district, received a good response. Since the CM was unable to cover Bharatpur division, she will later hold public dialogues, the state chief added.