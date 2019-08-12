PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish nation on Eid al-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Monday. Greeting people on Bakrid, PM Modi hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted.

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to wish people saying, “Eid Mubarak to all of you.”

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday. Also known as Bakrid, the festival commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah.

The festival is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, where men, women and children step out in all their finery.