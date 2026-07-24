In late-night video, PM Modi promises more steps to stop exam paper leaks

After ensuring “swift and stringent punishment” for those involved in paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that more strict actions against the paper leaks will be announced in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. His remarks come amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with support from Opposition parties.

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, the PM announced fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in such cases. His remarks come amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with support from Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said in an X post.

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking fixing of accountability for the NEET paper leaks earlier. The protests in Delhi took a violent turn when CJP tried to march to Parliament on July 20.