PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra most-viewed profiles on LinkedIn

Actor Priyanka Chopra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Actor Priyanka Chopra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra are the top two most-viewed professionals in India.

Other prominent names in the LinkedIn’s fifth edition of India’s Power Profiles 2018 include Biocon chairman and managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain, among others.

The annual list is a showcase of the ‘most-viewed’ professionals in the country across eight categories including technology, chief executive officers (CEOs), finance, LinkedIn Influencers, Internet, human resources, marketing and advertising, and a newly introduced ‘social impact’ category.

LinkedIn used member data to pull profile views from 2017 to 2018 to arrive at the list of top 73 professionals, which are industry experts with a strong voice and have grown to become influential professional brands and opinion leaders.

This year, the CEOs, Internet and technology categories featured new names including Flipkart CEO and co-founder Binny Bansal, H&M India country manager Janne Einola, Myntra and Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan and Nearbuy.com co-founder and CEO Ankur Warikoo (Internet).

Women leaders including Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh (technology), Godrej Consumer Products chairperson Nisaba Godrej, and Little Black Book CEO and founder Suchita Salwan (Internet) are also some of the new entrants to this year’s edition.

