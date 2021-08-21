PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings on Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country and extended his wishes on the occasion of Onam, calling it a festival associated with positivity, brotherhood and harmony.

In a tweet this morning, PM Modi said, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.”

Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Highlighting the tireless work of farmers and the celebration of the new harvest, President Ram Nath Kovind wished the country on Onam.

“Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens,” the president tweeted.

Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the festival was to celebrate love, equality and prosperity. “May love and brotherhood blossom. May equality and prosperity prevail. Let us celebrate Onam by reciting the hymns of humanity,” Vijayan said.

Onam, a 10-day long festival that celebrates the return of King Mahabali as well as the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu, was celebrated from August 12 this year. But the actual three-day festival, which is widely celebrated in Kerala, will start with Thiruvonam on August 21.

As per the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam nakshatram (Shravana asterism) in the month of Chingam.

Grand feasts are prepared on this occasion which is known as ‘onasadya’. Celebrations also include traditional dance, music and games that are collectively called ‘Onakalikal’. All this is done to show King Mahabali that his people are prosperous and happy.