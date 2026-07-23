BJP rallies behind PM Modi on paper leak fast-track courts; dares Opposition to debate

Senior Union ministers and top BJP leaders Thursday rallied behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his announcement of setting up fast-track courts to ensure the strictest punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Days after he addressed the issue in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at Parliament, PM Modi, in a post on X on Thursday, sought to underline that the welfare of the nation’s students would be safeguarded.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks,” he stated.

“Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi’s announcement came amid the student protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET paper leak fiasco, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The Opposition parties have decided that they would not engage in any discussion before Pradhan resigns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the “welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government”.

“The decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action against the guilty in paper leak cases through the establishment of fast-track courts by the Prime Minister is a reflection of this very commitment. This important step…against those who toy with the future of the youth due to paper leaks will prove to be a milestone,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the Prime Minister had said earlier and reiterated that the NDA government was “ready for any investigation” and would bring fast-track courts so that action is taken against the accused to ensure that anyone involved is not spared.

‘Opposition running away from discussion’

“When Narendra Modi ji takes a sankalp (commitment), both the nation as well as the world know that it means taking this towards siddhi (completion/conclusion),” Nabin said.

The entire Opposition, including the Congress, Nabin alleged, was “running away from discussion, because they know that as soon as they come to the floor of the House, their double standards will be completely exposed before the people of the country and the youth”.

“We issue an open challenge to the entire Opposition. Come, let us have an open discussion on every issue related to students and youth, including NEET, on the floor of the House. The NDA government is fully prepared to engage in dialogue on every subject and answer every question.”

Story continues below this ad

“But Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition’s political history has been one of avoiding discussion. That is why, instead of facing debate in the House, they run away from it,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda said, “To tackle a serious challenge like paper leaks, Prime Minister Modi ji’s resolve to establish fast-track courts and take the strictest action against the guilty is a clear testament to our government’s sensitivity and commitment towards the youth.”

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

“In contrast, the Opposition and its leader Rahul Gandhi are avoiding meaningful discussion on this crucial issue in Parliament, instead attempting to mislead the public on the streets, which reflects their irresponsible conduct contrary to democratic values,” added Nadda.

Terming ongoing protests in Delhi a matter of serious concern, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that it is extremely unfortunate that “some people” were attempting to “use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to fulfil their political interests”.

Story continues below this ad

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is fully committed to fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth and to their welfare.

“It is our responsibility to listen to every concern of our students and resolve it. I am fully confident that India’s aware, mature, and sensible youth fully understand such deceptive attempts and will choose the path of progress, development, and nation-building” he added.