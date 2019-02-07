In marathon speech, PM Modi targets Oppn unity, says people don’t want ‘mahamilavat’ govt

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Congress over a host of issues and alleged that those who imposed Emergency, “bullied” the judiciary and insulted the Army were levelling allegations against him of destroying institutions.

In his almost two-hour long address, the prime minister also fired back at the Congress over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its chief Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi alleged that the grand old party did not want the Indian Air Force to be strong and asked “which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully”.

“Congress does not want our Air Force to become powerful. I am levelling a serious allegation,” the prime minister said in his address in Lok Sabha. His retort came hours after Gandhi, at a Congress event in Delhi, described him as a “darpok” (coward) and dared him to a five-minute face-to-face debate on issues such as Rafale and national security.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha.

“Congress imposed Emergency, but they say Modi is destroying institutions. Congress insults Army, calls the Army chief a ‘goonda’ but they say Modi is destroying institutions,” the PM said in his marathon reply.

He also coined new acronyms for ‘BC’ and ‘AD’–the two time periods to take a swipe at the Congress and said the opposition party has known only two phases–‘Before Congress’ and ‘After Dynasty’.

Taking potshots at the massive opposition unity rally held in Kolkata recently, PM Modi said people do not want a “mahamilavat” (highly adulterated) government as they have seen how the NDA government which has a majority can deliver.

“People do not want a ‘mahamilavat’ (adulterated) government of those who assembled in Kolkata,” he said. “A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to the people’s aspirations. There is no room for corruption.”

Stating that leaders have compulsions to make charges in a poll year, the prime minister lamented that while slamming Modi and BJP, some people “start attacking India” and alleged that the opposition’s ability to listen to the truth has diminished.

While attacking the Congress, PM Modi claimed that the armed forces were adversely affected due to delay in procurements under the previous dispensation and its personnel did not have bullet-proof jackets, proper shoes, communication equipment or even helmets.

“You had left the Army unarmed. It was not in a position to carry out surgical strikes,” he said, adding it is a great

dis-service to the nation.